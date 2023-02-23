Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian, and other celebrities are moving to dismiss another revised motion in the class-action lawsuit to hold the group accountable for the promotion of the EthereumMax token and the investors' fate thereafter.

The group of celebrities moved to dismiss the second amended suit that was filed in December 2022, alleging that it was based on “the same basic theory” as the previously dismissed lawsuit.

The lawsuit details that EthereumMax staff worked with celebrities to promote and sell EMAX tokens in a ‘pump and dump’ scheme. The scheme involves inflating the price of a cryptocurrency token with endorsements and other kinds of promotions which leads to investors buying in. The company then sells all its coins when the currency reaches its peak, which leaves investors with close to nothing.

The theory of the investor group details that celebrities artificially inflated the price of EMAX tokens, and the defendants allege that this theory holds no weight as the tokens do not have any value other than what the market is willing to pay for. A statement from the defendants read:

“The Court otherwise dismissed the prior complaint in full due to fundamental flaws. The addition of new claims, Defendants, and over 100 pages of largely irrelevant allegations does not cure the defects.”

Floyd Mayweather faces off with Aaron Chalmers in London ahead of the exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Marcos Maidana

Floyd Mayweather will fight for the first time in the UK in an exhibition fight at London’s 02 Arena against former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers. The two fighters faced off in London today ahead of the clash.

Mayweather told MirrorFighting that ‘the proof is in the pudding’ regarding his skills in boxing and spoke about his opponent. The quote read:

"I’ve got so much experience at the highest level. I’ve fought at the best events. Experience plays a major part. I’ve seen everything but you can never overlook a guy or underestimate a guy. He believes in his skills and talent. My job is to entertain and do what I do. I don’t have to have fast hands or feet. The proof is in the pudding."

Check out the full video of the faceoff below:

