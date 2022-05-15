Watch: How Floyd Mayweather is lavishly spending his time in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather seems to be enjoying his time in Dubia despite his exhibition fight with ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore getting postponed. 'Money' is known for his luxurious lifestyle, and videos show him spending his time in Dubai in style.

Watch Floyd Mayweather at The Dubai Frame:

The Dubai Frame holds the record for being the largest frame in the world. The frame itself is decorated with stainless steel gold. The building stands at 150m tall and 95m wide. The structure provides bird-eye views of some of Dubai's most famous landmarks. The monument itself holds a museum on its mezzanine floor as well as the famous viewing deck at the top.

In addition to being seen at the iconic landmarks, Mayweather has also shared images of his luxury jewelry collection in Dubai. In one image, Floyd Mayweather can be seen with a $2million one-of-a-kind time-piece.

Floyd Mayweather said:

"The swag is different because the bag is different.It’s just a 1 of 1 ALL FACTORY rainbow tourbillon. A light $2,000,000."

In an earlier Instagram post, Mayweather can be seen with an $18Million Jacob & Co. Watch.

The Frame Dubai is not the only record-breaking landmark Floyd Mayweather has visited

Dubai is well known for being a luxury lifestyle destination. The city contains numerous skyscrapers, artificial islands and 5 star hotels. Designer shopping, as well as luxury spas, are a dime a dozen. Michelin-starred eateries are also plentiful. Many of the world's most famous celebrities have visited and promoted Dubai as a city.

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa is also in Dubai. The skyscraper boasts numerous records, including the highest free-standing structure and longest elevator. Mayweather is no stranger to the building and has posted about his visits there on Instagram. Famous athletes from across the world have visited have visited the tower, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Burj Al Arab, which was set to host Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore, also has its fair share of records. The hotel, built on an artificial island, is home to the world’s largest atrium. The atrium stands at 180m in the air.

The helipad has been the venue for many notable sporting occasions in the past. Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played tennis there in 2005. Formula 1 driver David Coulthard performed donuts in a Red Bull F1 car. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both taken shots from the helipad.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim