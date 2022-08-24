"Let's go" - Joe Joyce, Don Moore, Friyie, and others react to Floyd Mayweather flexing his skating skills 

Floyd Mayweather received high praise from his fans, boxers and various artists alike, for recently flaunting his skating skills on Instagram.

'Money' has been skating frequently at Skate Rock City. The undefeated former world champion recently bought a skating rink in Las Vegas, Nevada. The original name of the rink was Crystal Palace Skating Rink.

Mayweather captioned the post, '@skaterockcity PART 2'. Don Moore commented on the post, saying:

"Ok Now I See You Floating Big Time"

Moore was Mayweather's latest boxing opponent in an exhibition fight that ended as a no-contest. Friyie, the rapper who created the song Money Team, also commented on the post with fire emojis. Another boxer who commented on the post was Joe Joyce. The Brit commented by saying:

"Let's go"

The skating rink has become a very popular spot for celebrities to skate while in Las Vegas. Celebrities like Drake, French Montana and many other celebrities and musicians. This is just one of Floyd Mayweather's businesses in Las Vegas.

The city holds a lot of historic significance for the unbeaten boxer. He has had some of his most iconic and historic fights in the 'Boxing capital of the world'.

Watch Drake and French Montana at Skate Rock City:

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

In June this year, Floyd Mayweather announced his next exhibition via a press conference. In his last fight, he took on former Roger Mayweather prodigy Don Moore in an exhibition fight in Dubai.

The fight was very one-sided with Mayweather dominating the action. However, since it was an exhibition, it was ruled a no-contest. His latest fight will see him return to Japan.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight in September on Rizin Fight Pass @rizin_English Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight in September on Rizin Fight Pass @rizin_English https://t.co/38SCrUNYkX

'Money' will be fighting under the RIZIN banner once again as he faces yet another MMA fighter from Japan. Mayweather's first exhibition fight came against Tenshin Nasakuwa back in 2018. He will be returning soon to Japan to fight former MMA champion Mikuru Asakura in a rumored three-round boxing fight.

UFC TALKS @UFC_TALKS Floyd Mayweather ( @FloydMayweather ) def. Tenshin Nasakuwa in the first round. Mayweather knocked him down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel. Mayweather toyed with him throughout. Was never in danger and danced when the fight was over. Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) def. Tenshin Nasakuwa in the first round. Mayweather knocked him down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel. Mayweather toyed with him throughout. Was never in danger and danced when the fight was over. https://t.co/4Ta2fNvuwW

His opponent, Asakura, does not have any professional boxing experience, having trained in MMA his whole career. Fans are expecting a similar end to the fight as the 2018 exhibition fight against Nasakuwa.

The American completely humiliated the MMA fighter. He toyed with him inside the ring before the Japanese fighter's corner threw in the towel in the second round. Mayweather arrived half an hour late for the fight.

