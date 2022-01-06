Floyd Mayweather has reportedly invested $50 million in One Vanderbilt

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly invested $50 million in a 93-story New York Skyscraper, One Vanderbilt.

Back in 2019, 'Money' revealed that he was working on a project with his friends in real estate. Further clarity on Mayweather's project has revealed that the project is none other than the fourth-tallest building in New York worth $3.3 billion.

As reported by Travis D. Hughes, a real estate lawyer, Mayweather's rumored $50 million investment will make him one of the most prominent black commercial real estate investors in the world:

"Floyd Mayweather is an investor in One Vanderbilt, the 93-story, $3.31 billion New York skyscraper that is the fourth-tallest building in the city. His rumored $50 million buy-in would make him one of the most prominent black commercial real estate investors in the world," said Travis D. Hughes.

Who is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring on 20th February. As per the reports, Mayweather's next exhibition is said to be a one-of-a-kind boxing match held on the helipad at the top of the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah in Dubai.

As per Michael Benson, his opponent is yet to be decided. However, Mayweather has named social media star 'Money Kicks' as a possibility:

"Floyd Mayweather has stated that his next exhibition fight will take place on Feb 20th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. Opponent TBC, but Mayweather named YouTuber/social media star 'Money Kicks' as a possibility."

Belhasa, aka 'Money Kicks', is 2-0 in his amateur boxing career. Both of his fights have come at 'Social Knockout' events that have been held in Dubai over the past year.

Although Belhasa lacks boxing pedigree, he brings a lot of money to the table, which Mayweather quite evidently likes. 'Money Kicks' is the son of billionaire businessman Said Ahmed Belhasa. He rose to fame by uploading videos of his luxurious and extravagant lifestyle.

Although 'Money Kicks' has not been confirmed as Mayweather's next opponent as of yet, we can certainly expect an official announcement soon.

