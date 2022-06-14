Floyd Mayweather opens up on his relationship with Gervonta Davis - "I love you Tank" 

Floyd Mayweather recently spoke about his relationship with Gervonta Davis. Before he fought Rolly Romero, there were rumors that 'Tank' and Mayweather's relationship was going bad. It all began when Davis tweeted out saying his contract with Mayweather Promotions was expiring and there were further rumors suggesting he would not re-sign with them.

Since then, Davis has spoken about staying and re-signing with Mayweather Promotions. However, neither 'Tank' nor Mayweather have spoken about their relationship. Floyd Mayweather was speaking to the media after his press conference for his next fight when a reporter asked him about 'Tank' re-signing. 'Money' replied:

"I'm not here to talk about Tank. He is a helluva fighter, these words are forever, I like Tank, I love Tank, he love me. We have a great relationship and we're happy. We always wanna stay positive, you know the media always asking negative questions so we're not talking about nothing negative, we talking about things that's positive. Tank I love you, we talk everyday keep with the great work, I'm proud of you."

Mayweather is currently preparing for his next exhibition fight against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura. His latest exhibition fight was against the unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect Don Moore on May 21st. He has already started preparing for his next fight.

Boxing Exposure @BoxingExposure_ Floyd Mayweather and RIZIN will hold a press conference in Las Vegas to announce Mayweather’s next venture into the ring, an exhibition contest that will take place in Japan. More will be revealed at Monday’s press conference. Floyd Mayweather and RIZIN will hold a press conference in Las Vegas to announce Mayweather’s next venture into the ring, an exhibition contest that will take place in Japan. More will be revealed at Monday’s press conference. https://t.co/u5wEpTLUNy

Watch the interview by FightHype.com below:

Floyd Mayweather reveals his gameplan for his fight against Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his gameplan for his upcoming exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura. For Mayweather, this will be the second time he will fight in Japan against a young prospect. His first exhibition fight in Japan was against Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. The fight ended in the first round.

Ahead of his next exhibition fight in Japan, he spoke about his opponent trying to intimidate him and his gameplan for the fight:

"You know, the people that I'm competing against, they always have to have a gameplan. My gameplan is just to be me, that's the gameplan, just to be me. I don't worry bout nothing, never nervous, don't care who in front of me, they're all the same."

Mayweather calls these exhibition fights 'legalized bank robberies' because he is able to earn millions of dollars by barely training for fights. Fans had mixed reactions to his latest exhibition fight announcement. Some fans are tired of seeing him fight exhibition fights, whereas others can't seem to get enough of 'Money'.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight in September on Rizin Fight Pass @rizin_English Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition fight in September on Rizin Fight Pass @rizin_English https://t.co/38SCrUNYkX

