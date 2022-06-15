"We love you" - Floyd Mayweather sends love to Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Floyd Mayweather sent his love and well wishes to his friend Justin Bieber amidst the latter's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The 28-year-old recently released a video on Instagram where he spoke about his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The syndrome is a effect of a virus that causes shingles and damages your nerves, resulting in partial paralysis.

Mayweather was answering media questions following his press conference for his next exhibition fight. During that, Ellie Seckbach asked him what he thought of Bieber's latest diagnosis. 'Money' replied saying:

"Justin Bieber, me myself, as well as the Money Team, you've been with us for so many years. You know, you was able to walk to that ring with TBE. We wish you nothing but the best. We love you, we care about you and we only want the best for you. You will get better."

Justin Bieber has had to cancel the rest of his shows on his latest tour until his health condition gets better. Partial paralysis is temporary and patients can regain control of their facial muscles most of the time. However, if it does get serious, the damage can be permanent.

Floyd Mayweather reveals Amir Khan was 'lying' about them discussing a potential exhibition match

Amir Khan recently announced his decision to retire following his loss to Kell Brook. He revealed that Floyd Mayweather called him after that and asked him not to retire so they could set up an exhibition match.

In the same interview captured by ES News, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about Khan's claims, saying:

"When Amir Khan was saying that, 'Oh yeah me and Floyd just talked about doing an exhibition.' That wasn't true, Amir Khan see me in Dubai in the lobby of the Armani hotel. When he see me he said get on my video with me. I got on his video with him, he was recording , talking saying hey what's up. Next thing you know he's saying hey me and Mayweather talked about doing an exhibition, which is not true."

Mayweather claims he never spoke to Khan about a potential exhibition fight.

'Money' is currently preparing for his next exhibition fight against the Japanese kick-boxer Mikuru Asakura in Japan.

