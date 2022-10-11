VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather shows off his fitness ahead of Deji fight

Floyd Mayweather is 45 years old, but 'Money' is showing no signs of slowing down. 'TBE' has always had some of the best conditioning in the boxing world and is notorious for dragging his opponents into the later rounds before ultimately drowning them with his volume.

His fitness is due to his extraordinary work ethic involving hours and hours of pad work, heavy bag work, and running. As he prepares for his next fight, 'Money' looks to be in great shape.

Mayweather is currently training to fight British YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji. Despite having fought thrice previously, the Brit only recently secured the first win of his boxing career. 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' is an overwhelming underdog going into the fight, but this has not stopped Floyd Mayweather from staying in shape.

Take a look at a video of Mayweather running before his fight against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura:

His trainer Gerald Tucker, aka 'GT The Great', frequently posts videos of himself and Mayweather training.

Take a look at their latest mitt work session from two weeks ago:

Floyd Mayweather is currently in Miami enjoying the fruits of labor. Following his knockout victory over Mikuru Asakura last month, Mayweather is taking it easy for now. According to 'GT', 'Money' Mayweather will begin training next week onwards for his fight against Deji.

Floyd Mayweather claims he does not know who Deji is

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he does not know who Deji is. The Brit is his next boxing opponent, yet 'Money' claims he has no idea who he is. Mayweather said something similar in the build-up to his fight against Logan Paul as well.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' is a British YouTuber-turned-boxer and is the younger brother of KSI. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather spoke about his upcoming opponent:

"I don't really know Deji, they just called me with the name and my team done the homework and we said why not. Let's enjoy ourselves, I'm pretty sure he's a tough competitior, tough little guy."

Take a look at the video:

Global Titans Fight Series @GlobalTitansFS



via



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

Sunday November 13

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! Floyd Mayweather says he’s going to KNOCK OUT Dejivia @TMZ_Sports Sunday November 13🏟 Coca-Cola ArenaDubai, United Arab Emirates🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! Floyd Mayweather says he’s going to KNOCK OUT Deji 👀via @TMZ_Sports 🥊 #MayweatherDeji 📅 Sunday November 13 🏟 Coca-Cola Arena🇦🇪 Dubai, United Arab Emirates🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! https://t.co/98Ju92wkkz

Poll : 0 votes