Floyd Mayweather slammed by former boxer for disrespecting the sport

Floyd Mayweather has come under fire from Audley Harrison for his recent exhibition fights.

The last few years of boxing have been strange, to put it mildly. Names such as Jake Paul and KSI have become some of the biggest stars in the sport by crossing over from YouTube to the boxing ring.

Along with that, names such as Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., and the great 'Money' have returned to exhibition matchups. Exhibition matchups are more akin to sparring sessions than a full-blown fight, and commonly don't feature a winner if the bout goes the distance.

While the first topic doesn't really bug Audley Harrison, the second one does. In a recent interview with MegaCasino, 'A-Force' slammed Floyd Mayweather for his recent exhibition contests.

MF & DAZN X Series @MF_DAZNXSeries Still can't get over the 𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 action from tag team boxing 🤯



Still can't get over the 𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 action from tag team boxing 🤯https://t.co/KX6zRdHyDW

The Brit also took time to mock Misfits Boxing, the upstart promotion created by KSI last year. While they aren't exhibition fights, they do work with the Pro Boxing Association, which is willing to bend the rules a little bit, including allowing a tag-team boxing match this month.

In an interview, Harrison stated:

“What I am mad about is these Misfits boxing events or Floyd Mayweather’s card; if you’re going to box, commit to it, have a proper trainer and not a pad man, and then I am all for it. You’re not going to lose your life, number one, and you’re not going to disrespect the sport. A lot of these guys want to give it a shot and they are not putting in the work they need to, so therefore the end product doesn’t look good.”

Floyd Mayweather hits back at critics

Floyd Mayweather doesn't care about Audley Harrison or anyone else's criticism.

'Money' recently competed in another exhibition fight in the U.K. against Aaron Chalmers last month. It was the first time the legendary boxer had ever competed in the country.

Sadly, it didn't attract many fans. While the undefeated former champion dominated 'The Joker', screenshots of the venue during the event quickly went viral for having a few fans in attendance.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Not exactly a sellout crowd for Floyd Mayweather's UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena tonight… Not exactly a sellout crowd for Floyd Mayweather's UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena tonight… https://t.co/I14kbq4KwQ

Floyd Mayweather later remarked that the short build-up and lack of promotion led to a lack of fans. However, with continued attacks and names such as Harrison attacking him, he decided to make a post on social media.

In the post, the former champion stated that he made a lot of money for the 16-minute worth of work in London. He also ended the post by telling his critics to stay in their lane.

See his post below:

Poll : 0 votes