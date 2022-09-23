"It’s gonna be bad" - Floyd Mayweather teases professional return against Jake Paul after Conor McGregor rematch falls through

Floyd Mayweather wants to face Jake Paul in a professional fight if the latter comes down to Mayweather’s current weight class. 'Money' fought Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in June 2021 in an exhibition bout at a weight limit of 160 lbs for himself and 190 lbs for 'The Maverick.'

Professional competition would demand that both men appear at the same weight, and Floyd Mayweather is unwilling to move up to Jake Paul’s natural weight category. Ahead of facing Mikuru Asakura at RIZN 38, ‘Money’ sat down with TMZ Sports and talked about his chances of meeting ‘The Problem Child’ in the ring.

“He [Jake Paul] said I don’t wanna do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He said I am only doing real fights and of course I can’t get up high in weight but I will fight him in a real fight at the weight that I am at but Jake Paul I mean as of right now, what he is doing is good for what he is doing but once he fights a real actual real fighter, it’s going to be bad.”

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather recently claimed that he is in talks to rematch UFC megastar Conor McGregor in a professional boxing match. The two collided back in 2017, a fight which Mayweather won via 10th round TKO and hung up his gloves with a 50-0 record. The super fight generated $4.3 million in PPV buys, the second-highest ever in the sport’s history.

Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 could have been lucrative for both men. However, McGregor hinted that he isn’t interested in the fight. The Irishman will seemingly return to the UFC octagon soon and Mayweather may have to continue searching for prize opponents.

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t want to take real punishment in the ring

At 46 years old, Mayweather has amassed generational wealth for himself alongside an unscratched professional boxing record and world championships in five weight classes. He is still competing in exhibition bouts to keep the million-dollar payday incoming. However, he doesn’t intend to risk his health any longer. While referring to the potential rematch with McGregor, he said:

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight, but there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment."

Boxing fans offered mixed reactions to Mayweather’s statements. That said, several people lashed out at ‘Money’ and ridiculed his approach to the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far