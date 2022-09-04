Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight: How to watch in the UK, PPV prices revealed, and more details 

Floyd Mayweather is preparing to enter his fourth exhibition bout since announcing his professional retirement. After stopping Conor McGregor in 2017, ‘Money’ began his post-retirement career when he fought Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018 in Japan.

The 45-year-old legend will now face Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at the Saitama Arena. While no longer an active fighter, Floyd Mayweather continues to generate money at the box office.

Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura full press conference below:

The pay-per-view details of his return have been announced, and UK fans already have an official telecaster for Mayweather’s next fight.

According to reports, FITE TV has nabbed the rights of Mayweather vs. Asakura in the country and the pay-per-view price has been set at £17.99. The official broadcasters for other countries are yet to be announced.

A potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was also being touted a few months back. If that is the case, Mikuru Asakura would be something of a tune-up for Mayweather and that in itself makes the bout exciting. Fans will want to see if the all-time great can still put on a show.

The RIZIN 38 event is already looking stacked. Meanwhile, victory would also make Mayweather a more popular figure on the Asian continent. The undefeated boxer is fresh off a win over Don Moore and will want to showcase his best against Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather is in for another multi-million dollar fight

Floyd Mayweather, the richest boxer of all time, claimed to EsNews that he was paid $1.5 million to attend the RIZIN 38 press conference. He can possibly make somewhere around $20-$30 million from the upcoming fight. The numbers could have gone higher if Asakura was also a global superstar like Mayweather.

Watch Mayweather's interview with EsNews below:

Nevertheless, Mayweather is single-handedly capable of grabbing mainstream attention. The US boxer has generated over a billion dollars in revenue throughout his pro boxing career and reportedly has a $450 million net worth.

Having done it all in his career as a 50-0, five-division champion, Mayweather still wants to earn a multi-million dollar paycheck. He has several investments and businesses to look after, but boxing is seemingly his main priority even today.

