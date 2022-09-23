Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura - Crackstream, Reddit and buffstream alternatives: How to legally watch the event

Floyd Mayweather is set to appear in his fourth exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura on September 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. ‘Money’ will return to the RIZN domain, where he vanquished Tenshin Nasukawa right after his professional retirement.

Mayweather’s undefeated professional record of 50-0 will remain unharmed by the outcome of this exhibition bout. However, Mayweather’s legacy will be at stake against a much younger opponent. Floyd Mayweather is fresh off his latest appearance against Don Moore, where he looked dominant throughout the matchup.

Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura press conference below:

It will be interesting to see whether Mayweather can do the same against Asakura, who holds a pro-combat record of 16-3. The fight would be ruled a no-contest if gone the distance, however, stoppages are allowed. Apart from the intriguing main event, there will be ten more fights on the undercard and main card of RIZN 38. Below you can find a crackstream, Reddit and buffstream alternative to watch the event live.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura? PPV prices and other details

Mayweather vs. Asakura at RIZN 38 will be streamed live on FITE TV in several countries including the USA and UK. The PPV price of the event has been set at $19.99 in the USA and £17.73 in the UK. Streaming the fight via any other service is illegal and punishable by law.

You can contact your local television distributor to learn more about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura event. The event will begin at 12 PM local time in Japan, 8 PM (PT), and 11 PM (ET), and 4 AM, on September 25 (UK). Here’s a look at the full fight card

Super RIZN (Main card)

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura - Main event

Kouzi vs Jizzy

Yoshinari Nadaka vs Bandasak So Trakunpet

Kota Miura vs Bunchuai Phonsungnoen

RIZN 38 (Under card)

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Yuto Hokamura

Seika Izawa vs Anastaysia Svetkivska

Ayaka Hamasaki vs Si Woo Park

Soo Chul Kim vs Hiromasa Ougikubo

Shoma Shibisai vs Callyu Gibrainn

Kyohei Hagiwara vs Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs Luiz Gustavo

