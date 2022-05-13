Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight cancelled due to UAE President's death

The bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 'Dangerous' Don Moore, scheduled for Saturday, May 14, has been canceled due to the death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It was reported by Boxing Scene that the event was called off as the country suspended work and government activity for three days to mourn their leader's demise.

nyti.ms/3LbVKIf Breaking News: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ailing ruler of the United Arab Emirates, died at 73, a state-run news agency reported. Breaking News: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ailing ruler of the United Arab Emirates, died at 73, a state-run news agency reported.nyti.ms/3LbVKIf

As the period of mourning will extend through the weekend, the fight will be unable to go ahead. It is likely that the bout will be rescheduled for a later date. The contest was to be Mayweather's third exhibition match since retirement and Moore's first fight since 2016, when he fought journeyman DeShaun Williams.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had been the President of UAE since his father's death in 2004. He was a prince of the royal family and one of the world's richest monarchs. His father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was founder of the UAE and the country's first President.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Don Moore

The bout is likely to go ahead at a later date. Don Moore recently told Boxing Scene that he believes he can defeat Mayweather, who retired undefeated in 2017.

"I can be the first man to beat Floyd Mayweather. I have the blueprint. Roger Mayweather, Floyds' uncle, prepared me to beat anyone."

Though he has stated numerous times that he will get the better of the former pound-for-pound king, Moore primarily fought journeymen in his career. It ended with a record of 18-0 in 2016.

Mayweather, who fought 50 professional bouts, boxed world-class fighters through his career. His famous opponents include Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao, Zab Judah, Oscar de la Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Canelo Alvarez.

Moore served as a sparring partner at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas for a number of years. As Mayweather and Moore have trained together considerably in the past, the bout will likely be a comfortable and low-intensity match.

Moore and Mayweather will fight at a controlled tempo if the bout does go ahead at a later date.

