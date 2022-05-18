Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore exhibition set for May 21st in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing match with Don Moore is now back on.

'Money' and 'Dangerous' were set to collide last Saturday in Dubai on pay-per-view. The event also had other notable names set for the undercard. The co-main event featured former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva taking on Bruno Machado.

Former light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack was also slated to be in action. To top it off, the card was supposed to be held on top of the Burj Al Arab helipad.

However, one day before the event was set to occur, it was postponed due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His passing led to an automatic three-day suspension of all work, and thus the card was postponed.

However, it seems that the card is now back on. Mayweather announced on his Instagram account that the event is set for this Saturday, May 21. In addition to the headlining fight being set, it appears that the rest of the card will be set for that date as well.

See Floyd Mayweather's post about his card being rescheduled below:

Floyd Mayweather discusses his fight with Don Moore

Floyd Mayweather isn't looking past Don Moore on his return to the ring.

Despite officially retiring from the sport of boxing in 2017 following a knockout win over Conor McGregor, 'Money' has been in the ring ever since. But not in the professional boxing matches that will go on his record. Instead, he's participated in several exhibition fights.

His bout with Don Moore is slated to be the same way. However, unlike his last two exhibition matches against Logan Paul and Tenshin Nasukawa, Mayweather knows what he's getting into. While the last two aren't boxers by trade, Moore is. 'Dangerous' is currently an undefeated professional at 18-0-1 after all.

In fact, the two men do know each other very well, as they trained together for years. During their final press conference for their fight this Saturday, Mayweather promised that the bout would be competitive. The 45-year-old said:

"We'll put on a hell of a show, it's going to be very competitive. That's what we want to give to people, a competitive event, an exciting event. We want everybody cheering, we want everyone happy, because that, of course, is what these brutal sports is about."

Watch the final Mayweather/Moore press conference below:

