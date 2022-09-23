What are the rules for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura exhibition boxing fight at RIZN 38?

Floyd Mayweather is prepared to put on a show against Mikuru Asakura at the main event of RIZN 38, a matchup that will fetch another multi-million payday for the retired boxer. The 46-year-old undefeated boxer will be entering his fourth exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura, a Japanese professional combatant with a 16-3 record.

Floyd Mayweather has flown to Japan, where he began his post-retired fighting career by beating Tensi Nasukawa. Despite his age, Mayweather still flexes impeccable body movement and has been pretty active in accepting fights.

Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura press conference below:

He fought Logan Paul, a more oversized and younger fighter, after facing Nasukawa. Following up against Don Moore, Mayweather will now offer a huge payday to Asakura by stepping through the ropes opposite him. That said, Asakura will also have a massive chance to land a shocking win, which no one has ever done against Mayweather. Here’s a look at the rule set for Mayweather vs. Asakura fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura rules at RIZN 38

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura will only be a three-round contest. The fight will be ruled a no-contest if both men take the matchup to the final bell. However, stoppages will be allowed which will allow both men to offer a slugfest against each other.

Asakura has won 10 of his 16 wins via stoppage, while Mayweather has 27 KOs in 50 wins. This means that Asakura has a better pro stoppage record than 'Money' Mayweather and that can play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the bout.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura live? Full fight card

Mayweather vs. Asakura will be streamed live on FITE TV. The PPV price of the event is $19.99 in the USA and £17.73 in the UK. Streaming the fight via any other service is illegal and punishable by law. One can contact their local television distributor to learn more about the RIZN 38 card ft. Mayweather vs. Asakura as the main event.

Main card

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

Kouzi vs Jizzy

Yoshinari Nadaka vs Bandasak So Trakunpet

Kota Miura vs Bunchuai Phonsungnoen

Full fight card

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Yuto Hokamura

Seika Izawa vs Anastaysia Svetkivska

Ayaka Hamasaki vs Si Woo Park

Soo Chul Kim vs Hiromasa Ougikubo

Shoma Shibisai vs Callyu Gibrainn

Kyohei Hagiwara vs Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs Luiz Gustavo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far