"You got cheated" - Floyd Mayweather applauds AnEsonGib ahead of his fight against Austin McBroom

Floyd Mayweather wished AnEsonGib the best of luck in his fight against Austin McBroom. Gib and the head of Ace Family recently announced their fight, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena on July 30 this year. The pair have been calling each other for a while now after previously fighting on the same card in the first ever Social Gloves event.

In his announcement video, Gib posted a video that he received from Floyd Mayweather on Instagram, wishing him luck. In the video, Mayweather said:

"Big Gibber, I know what happened in your last fight, you got cheated. I thought you won, you thought you won, but now you can redeem yourself. I know you fighting against Austin, good luck, go out there and do what you gotta do. It's gonna be a good fight, Imma be watching. But good luck once again, you're hearing it from the one and only, Floyd make that money Mayweather."

Floyd Mayweather knows a thing or two about exhibition fights. Ever since retiring from the sport, he has had three exhibition fights. One with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa followed by YouTube star Logan Paul and most recently outclassing Don Moore.

Fans are hoping to see Mayweather continue his string of exhibition matches. 'Money' does not seem to have lost any of his dominance inside the ring.

Floyd Mayweather reacts to being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Floyd Mayweather will be inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward. The 45-year-old will be inducted as part of the class of 2021. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

"I am truly honored to be receiving the highest honor I can receive as a boxer-I will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I would love for my family, friends, associates, and fans to come join me during this once in a lifetime Hall of Fame induction weekend in Canastota, NY. The events begin June 9th through June 12th."

The induction will take place in Canastota, New York, during the Hall of Fame induction week form June 9th to June 12th.

