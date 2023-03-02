Frank Warren says Tommy Fury was "fortunate" to fight Jake Paul

Tommy Fury's promoter Frank Warren has claimed that 'TNT' was fortunate to fight Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' and Tommy Fury were at odds for years before finally entering the squared circle this past weekend. In what turned out to be a close fight, 'TNT' edged a win over Paul via split decision.

While on paper it was a win over a 'YouTuber', for Tommy Fury, it was the biggest victory of his career and could potentially set him up for life. 'TNT' had his most lucrative payday and, with a rematch in sight, the opportunities for him look limitless at the moment.

Speaking about the magnitude of the result in a press release on Boxing Scene, Frank Warren suggested that Tommy Fury will probably have bigger paydays in the future following his win over 'The Problem Child'.

While claiming that Fury was fortunate to fight Jake Paul, Warren said:

"Tommy was fortunate to find a Jake and now gone are the days where he will be paid by the round. Good for him and his young family is now financially secure with probably more big paydays in the pipeline."

Eddie Hearn suggests Jake Paul should fight KSI next

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that 'The Problem Child' should fight KSI next.

Paul stepped into the squared circle against Tommy Fury this past weekend. In what was the 26-year-old's first fight against a recognized pro boxer, the Cleveland native fell short on the scorecards.

While giving his thoughts on Jake Paul's future in the sport of boxing, Eddie Hearn claimed that anytime the social media star-turned-boxer fights a pugilist with "any ability" he will get beat.

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said:

"The rematch, I know people will watch it, but we've seen what they are, not very good… Fight KSI, it's absolutely massive. Because the reality is, any time you fight anyone with any ability, you will get beat." [h/t Michael Benson]

ksi @KSI Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury 😂

Poll : 0 votes