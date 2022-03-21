"We're not gonna wait around forever" - Frank Warren calls out Anthony Joshua and Matchroom Boxing

Frank Warren spoke about the possibility of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce. The Queensberry Promotions CEO was at Wembley Arena on fight night when he spoke about the Joyce vs. Joshua fight in an interview with Boxing King Media:

"I don't know, I mean I would hope they would. I really would hope they would come back to us. But we're not gonna wait around forever if they don't we'll move on and something else. I mean he's ranked number one in the WBO, he's a mandatory, so he's in a good spot himself. And anybody who wants to get a position, to get a shot at a world title, then he's the guy to fight."

Warren revealed that Joyce wants the fight to happen but Joshua and Matchroom Boxing do not seem keen on the offer. Joshua is currently on the lookout for an interim fight since his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk hasn't been confirmed. Joshua wants to take on an interim fight to stay in shape and stay competitive until the Ukrainian gets back into training.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua's "top choice" for his next fight would probably be Deontay Wilder, Eddie Hearn has said, assuming Oleksandr Usyk is unavailable. Hearn revealed AJ has also picked out Luis Ortiz, Otto Wallin and Joe Joyce as he does not want an easy interim fight. [ @IFLTV Anthony Joshua's "top choice" for his next fight would probably be Deontay Wilder, Eddie Hearn has said, assuming Oleksandr Usyk is unavailable. Hearn revealed AJ has also picked out Luis Ortiz, Otto Wallin and Joe Joyce as he does not want an easy interim fight. [@IFLTV]

Joshua has been linked with a number of fighters such as Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder, however none of these fights have been confirmed. It will be interesting to see who he decides to fight.

Frank Warren reacts to the sparring footage between Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua leaking

Frank Warren has given his thoughts on the leaked sparring footage between 'AJ' and Joyce. The video was leaked last week and has since gone viral on social media platforms. In an interview with Boxing UK, Warren spoke about the viral footage:

"Well it's a mystery why it's been leaked isn't it? But I'm sure it's been leaked for a certain reason. I don't know how old that footage is, all I know they're both in their thirties now. You gotta look at what they've done over the last few years. You know Joe's done extremely well for himself, he's got himself into the number one mandatory position. We've all seen AJ, we've seen him at the top and we've seen him, in my opinion decline a bit."

The Queensberry Promotions CEO believes the footage is very old and irrelevant today since both fighters have changed completely. He believes Joyce is a much better fighter now, whereas 'AJ' has declined over the last few years.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce sparring footage has now emerged… Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce sparring footage has now emerged… https://t.co/vuncO0sRQN

