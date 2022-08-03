Frazer Clarke believes Anthony Joshua can defeat Oleksandr Usyk due to "simple physics"

On August 20, Anthony Joshua will aim to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles. His opponent, however, may well be his most difficult since turning professional.

Oleksandr Usyk dominated 'AJ' in the pair's first encounter. While it doesn't appear that many believe Joshua can achieve revenge in the rematch, his close friend and fellow boxing star Frazer Clarke believes in his fellow countryman.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, the heavyweight suggested that Joshua has the power to beat Usyk, saying:

"You know when you see what someone's doing in the gym? I just do simple physics, yeah. The simple physics is this - if that man [Joshua] hits you on the jaw more than once, you go down. I don't care who you are. It's that simple. He punches frighteningly hard and fast."

Clarke added:

"He's gotta get in position to do that, get his balance right, [get] the psychological side of things right. Sometimes I probably talk with my heart and not my head - he's my boy, and I want him to win. I'm praying for him to win, and I'm behind him every step of the way."

Watch the full interview here:

Anthony Joshua's power will need to be used more in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

In the first meeting between the two heavyweights, Anthony Joshua struggled to plant his feet and unload his power punches. This was ultimately due to the constant movement and pressure of the southpaw.

However, 'AJ' did find some rare moments of success where he was able to land his right hand when Usyk slipped onto his lead leg.

If the Brit is going to secure his world titles back, he will have to pin his opponent onto the ropes, plant his feet more, and find a lot more openings. If Joshua cannot let his power punches go, it may be another hard night's work for the former two-time heavyweight champion.

