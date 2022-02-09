"It's the biggest paydays, the biggest fight nights" - Gareth A. Davies on the issues surrounding Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Amidst all the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte drama, Gareth A. Davies has provided some clarity on the situation. Davies was at the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor press conference and got a chance to speak with Eddie Hearn about the fight.

In an interview with iFL TV, Davies spoke about the problems with the fight:

"Look it was three or four of the biggest names in the sport. They are heavyweights, it's the biggest paydays, the biggest fight nights, the most money generated, the biggest audiences, all outside Canelo of course. So there was bound to be wrangling. You could not get those people around a table ever, it would be war to get them around a table."

Take a look at the interview:

Davies was surprised that there wasn't more dirty laundry aired in public. Such tension and communication problems are part and parcel of the game. You not only have to deal with the fighters but also their management that will not settle for anything less than what they think they deserve. Many a time, the two parties do not see eye to eye, and that is exactly what's happening with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an official fight announcement with the date and the venue. It's only a matter of time till the two parties agree to a contract, since the fight has already gone through purse-bids.

Tyson Fury has some fighting words for Oleksandr Usyk

'The Gypsy King' is currently in Dubai and he took the time to hop onto DubaiEye1038 FM for a quick interview. The interviewer asked Fury if Usyk would be a tougher fight than Deontay Wilder. Fury replied:

"Usyk? Hell no. Are you joking? You got the powerfullest puncher in the history of our sport and what's the other one gonna do? Tap dance around the ring and run away from me? Tip, tip, tip, tip. Didn't do any damage at all to AJ and he definitely ain't doing any damage to a man like me."

Take a look at the interview:

Fury may end up facing Usyk in the future if he is able to win his rematch against Anthony Joshua. It will be an interesting fight to watch considering the animosity and tension between the pair.

You can catch more of Fury's interview here:

Edited by John Cunningham

