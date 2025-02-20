Gervonta Davis reflects on longtime bond with Lamont Roach ahead of their upcoming title fight: "Blood, sweat, tears, loyalty and respect"

Gervonta Davis will return to defend his WBA lightweight world title against WBA super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach.

The bout is scheduled for March 1 at Barclays Center. Ahead of the bout, Davis has reminisced about an old moment with Roach and also reflected on their longtime bond.

The two first met in 2011 when they were amateurs. At that time, 'Tank' claimed two victories over 'The Reaper', and now the 29-year-old is all set to avenge his losses.

With the tensions high up and the fight coming closer, the stage is now set for a battle that has been breeding for more than a decade. Roach also declared earlier this month that he is coming for 'Tank’s' belt.

Now, with just more than a week left for the clash, Davis posted an old picture of him and Roach on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Shoulder to shoulder..back to back..if I go on and on I'll be doing way too much for the outsiders but Blood, Sweat, tears, loyalty and respect all that good sh*t! LONG LIVE OURS"

Check out Gervonta Davis's Instagram story below:

Gervonta Davis's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @gervontaa on Instagram]

Gervonta Davis expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul

Gervonta Davis has hinted at a potential fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Davis, who recently appeared on the Mr Jay Hill Network podcast, was asked if he had a specific opponent in mind who he would fight next.

Davis, who thinks that 'The Problem Child' should fight "actual fighters," replied by saying he would want to fight Paul "for that money." He also agreed to go on the "Jake Paul route" after his retirement.

"Yeah I would...Jake. I will fight him for that money.''

Check out Davis's comments about fighting Jake Paul below:

In the past, 'Tank' has also criticized Paul for his bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson. Davis believes 'The Problem Child' should not have fought Tyson because of the gigantic age gap.

