"Ryan wants 0 smoke"- Andre Berto, Tyler McCreary, and others react to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia social media feud 

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue their social media back and forth as fight rumors loom large. 'Tank' Davis and Garcia have been calling each other out for months now and were closer than ever to announcing a fight until Davis ran into some legal trouble. The Baltimore native is facing a two-day court trial for a hit-and-run case in November 2020.

Despite the lack of certainty and the rumors of their fight being called off, 'Tank' Davis took to his Instagram to remind Garcia of the consequences of talking about him:

"Whisper when you speaking on the great, words will get you spanked."

Take a look at the post:

Fans saw it as a sign of a potential fight between the pair being confirmed. Fellow boxers and celebrities shared their reactions to the post. American boxer Tyler McCreary reacted with the devil face emoji to insinuate that 'KingRy' was in a whole lot of trouble. Cody Kerns, the name behind Kerns Capital Management, replied:

"Ryan wants 0 smoke. Kids all talk."

Kerns believes Ryan Garcia does not want to fight Davis. NBA star Kevin Durant's brother Tony Durant also commented on the post and supported Davis:

"Yessir please do that to this kid man."

The fans in the comments section were begging to make the fight happen. They have been asking for this fight for a long time, with many people wanting to see how 'KingRy' would do against a champion.

Gervonta Davis pokes fun at Floyd Mayweather and faces the fury of his fans

The Gervonta Davis vs. Floyd Mayweather feud seems to have been rehashed after 'Tank' posted the viral, edited photo of Mayweather standing in shorts and knee-high boots in Russia. He deleted the photo soon after uploading it, but eagle-eyed fans took screenshots of the post and spread it all over social media. Boxing reporter Michael Benson posted the photo on Twitter.

Take a look at the post by Benson:

Fans were not too happy with Gervonta Davis for his trolling of Mayweather. Many believed it was a publicity stunt to attract more eyes to his fight. Some claimed that despite everything that the Baltimore native says about 'Money' and his company Mayweather Promotions, he sticks with them.

