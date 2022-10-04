"Tank always throws shots at him"- Gervonta Davis gets thrashed for 'fake beef' with Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis' feud with Floyd Mayweather seems to have reignited once again.

Davis recently posted a viral edited photo of Mayweather in Russia with shorts on. He quickly deleted the post, but not before netizens got hold of the evidence. Michael Benson took a screenshot of the post and uploaded it to Twitter. Fans were not very impressed with 'Tank's' actions.

This is not the first time Davis has poked fun at Mayweather. The pair have had their share of ups and downs, with the most recent coming before his fight against Rolly Romero.

Gervonta Davis expressed his frustrations at being signed to Mayweather Promotions and said he would leave after the 'Rolly' fight. Immediately after the fight, however, the pair reconciled and 'Tank' stayed with the company.

Floyd Mayweather took a young Gervonta Davis under his wing to teach him the ways of the boxing world and shape him into a world champion. 'Tank' was supposed to be the next Mayweather and even trained at the unbeaten boxer's gyms in Las Vegas.

Ever since 'Tank' became a PPV star of his own, he has expressed his intention to part ways with 'Money' a number of times.

Fans claim Gervonta Davis is creating 'fake beef' with Floyd Mayweather as some sort of publicity stunt

Twitter users were not very amused by 'Tank's' latest dig at 'Money'. Many believe Gervonta Davis is creating the beef as some sort of publicity stunt to get more eyes on his fights. One asked why Davis was posting a photo of 'Deji's son':

"Why’s he posting Deji’s son on his Instagram"

One user shared his observations about the constant beef between the pair:

"Whether he truly has a beef with Mayweather or not it always ends up in nothing"

In response to this tweet, a user said Davis uses it for publicity:

Another user was convinced that there was a pattern in the beef between the pair:

"Fake beef to promote tanks fights. Boxing need to see the pattern"

One user wondered why 'Tank' kept taking shots at 'Money' but still stayed with him:

"Tanks always throws shots at him, but stays with him."

One user compared the situation to that between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya:

"I think it’s good for tank to leave Mayweather, look at canelos career after leaving Oscar. No need for a middle man in today boxing"

