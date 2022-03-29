GOT star Hafthor Björnsson demands next fight after dominant win against Eddie Hall

Hafthor Björnsson has called for an opponent for his next fight after his recent win against Eddie Hall.

The Game of Thrones star recently fought Hall in Dubai after years of build-up. In what was a heavyweight rivalry like no other, Björnsson came out on top and defeated his English counterpart via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54 and 57-54). After a dominant victory. the former strongman has urged people to suggest who he should fight next.

It is worth noting that Björnsson is just four fights into his boxing career and has two wins and two draws under his belt. Calling for a suggestion for his next opponent, he tweeted:

"Who should I fight next?"

Björnsson will be looking to further extend his undefeated run in the sport of boxing. It'll be interesting to see who the former strongman takes on next.

Eddie Hall called out for a rematch against Hafthor Björnsson

Going into the fight with Hafthor Björnsson, Eddie Hall seemed pretty confident of getting the job done come fight night. However, Hall was handed a defeat at the hands of 'The Mountain'.

Hall started off strong but slowly started to slow down, and the fight became seemingly one-dimensional. Following his loss, the Brit had a message for all of his supporters. During a post-fight interview, the former strongman suggested that he'd just fought the "biggest man on the planet" and that he'd hope for a rematch.

"Hey guys, obviously you've seen the result, a loss on my behalf. But you know what? I can take things like a man, it is what it is, that's boxing. End of the day, I've just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match. I'd like to see anybody else get the balls and do that. It's been a hell of a journey, I've enjoyed it, hopefully there's a rematch and we can do business again."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Even though Eddie Hall has called for a rematch against Hafthor Björnsson, it is very unlikely that the two will cross paths in the ring again anytime soon. However, Hall can certainly expect a shot at 'The Mountain' after getting a few wins under his belt.

Edited by C. Naik