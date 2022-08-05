Did Mike Tyson ever lose in his amateur boxing career? 

Prior to becoming 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' and one of the world's most infamous boxers, Mike Tyson started out his career in boxing just like everyone else: as an amateur. But did he ever lose before going pro?

The answer is yes. Mike Tyson suffered his first defeat during an amateur bout when he was 16 and facing a 25-year-old opponent. Tyson first began boxing around 13 and it took 3 years for him to taste defeat.

On his Hotboxin' podcast, he recounted the loss:

"I lost my first amateur fight when I was around 16 years old. I fought a guy who was 25. It was a close fight, but I fought real hard. The guy was smart, he was a little more experienced than I was, but that sort of helped me learn a lot. I'm so happy I had that, or else I would've learned later in life. That was my first loss in the amateurs. It was in Boston, he was a local boy. It was packed with 15-20,000 people."

Watch Tyson talk about the loss here:

Mike Tyson's Hulu special

Hulu is putting out a limited series on Mike Tyson called Mike and has stated they are hoping to touch upon several issues within the show such as mental health and prison reform.

Steven Rogers, the executive producer who also worked on I, Tonya, stated:

"A lot of things we're struggling with today have roots in his story. I think he's endlessly fascinating."

Trevante Rhodes will play 'Iron' Mike and depict him moving through the boxing ranks towards global fame as well as all the peaks and valleys of Tyson's life and career. This will include his rape conviction in 1992 and his return to the ring after his release.

Karen Gist, the showrunner, stated that the show is not about depicting redemption, but rather to challenge what people think they know about him.

Despite this, Tyson has criticized the show and called it:

"Tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story."

Tyson recently posted this video to his Instagram:

