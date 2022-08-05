How hard did Mike Tyson punch? 

Mike Tyson is widely known for his feats in the boxing ring and his iconic legacy that he's left with the sport. Even people who don't tune-in to the sport know his name. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' famously became the youngest heavyweight to earn a title.

But how hard did he punch though?

One thing you'll hear every opponent of Tyson's say is how hard of a puncher he was. Some admit that they don't remember the majority of their fight against him after the initial punch.

In his bout with Marvis Frazier on July 26, 1986, Frazier, who was knocked out just 30 seconds into the fight, stated:

"I threw a jab and don't remember anything else."

After a dominant win over Michael Spinks on June 27, 1988, Spinks said:

"I don't know what made him so strong. Mike Tyson was most definitely the biggest punch I ever fought."

Even in the waning years of his career, when Tyson suffered a few bad knockouts, his opponents still talked about the speed and power he possessed. When Lennox Lewis fought Tyson in 2002, he reported that while they weren't fighting the young versions of each other, there was no change in Tyson's fighting style and he still had all the tools to knock someone unconscious.

Tyson went toe-to-toe with Danny Williams in the final year of his career. The bout ended in a knockout loss for 'Iron Mike', but Williams still stated afterwards that he was shocked by how hard of a puncher Tyson was.

Mike Tyson can most certainly be tagged as one of the hardest hitters in boxing history.

Mike Tyson gives opinion on Usyk-AJ rematch

Mike Tyson sat down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and shared his thoughts on the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

He stated:

"Joshua's gonna have to wear him [Usyk] down, because the guy is smooth and moving and all that stuff. He's gonna have to wear him down. He's not gonna outbox this guy, he's not. Just beat him down."

Tyson added that Usyk's background as an amateur is what gives him the overhand over boxers like Anthony Joshua. He believes the key for 'AJ' to win would be to push the pace just a little bit to take control of the direction of the fight and utilize his jab a lot more.

Joshua and Usyk meet in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia on August 20 for a rematch of the heavyweight titles.

Eddie Hearn posted this about Usyk-Joshua 2:

