Hasim Rahman Jr. says his stamina and conditioning are the reasons why Jake Paul is optimistic about winning on August 6 

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Hasim Rahman Jr. and his father, Hasim Rahman Sr., sat down to discuss his fight with Jake Paul on August 6th.

Rahman Jr. stated he felt Paul was confident about winning this fight due to what he viewed as weaknesses in him, such as his stamina and conditioning. This, he cited, was a fixed issue now and would not be a hindrance to him in the fight:

"The reason that he believes he's gonna win, which is my stamina, conditioning, I think that can be fixed, that is fixed. My fuel tank is completely different. I felt like I was putting 87 fuel in my tank, now I'm putting 91."

In addition to the potential weak points Paul found, the rehydration clause added to Rahman Jr.'s fight contract was likely put there to hinder him even further.

For that reason, Rahman Jr. will have to be at the top of his game in order to lessen the effect the rehydration clause will have on his body in order to still perform well in the ring.

Hasim Rahman Jr. vows to hurt Jake Paul on August 6

In an interview with Fight Hype, Hasim Rahman Jr. promised to hurt Jake Paul in their match on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

"He's gonna get seriously hurt."

Hasim Rahman Jr. stated that all the things that Paul has been saying and doing in the lead-up to their fight will backfire on the night of their match when Rahman Jr. unleashes his frustration. He criticized Paul for the video he posted to his Instagram, stating that he was the only person to carry the weight of promoting his fights.

Rahman Jr. stated:

"I'm supposed to help you and do skits with you? I'm not into that, I'm not into none of that. I'm here to do my job, and my job is to separate him from his consciousness."

The aggressive warning feels like a prelude to what fight fans can look forward to witnessing on the night of their match.

