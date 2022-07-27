"Very scam likely" - Hasim Rahman Jr. briefly describes Jake Paul's boxing career

Hasim Rahman Jr. has described Jake Paul's boxing career in three words.

'Gold Blooded' will face 'The Problem Child' next month in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view. The event is set to go down at the historic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City.

Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, but 'TNT' had visa issues. Rahman Jr. was inserted on short-notice to save the card and has done a great job building hype for the event. Part of the way he has built the public's anticipation is by going on the offensive against the trash-talking Jake Paul.

The 31-year-old has labeled YouTube's boxing career fraudulent. Rahman Jr. noted that Paul hasn't fought an established professional boxer. He also alleged that when he trained with the 25-year-old in 2020, he was advised to take it easy on him.

Now on The DAZN Boxing Show, the heavyweight prospect has described his foe's boxing career in three simple words. In keeping with his previous comments about Paul, Rahman Jr. stated:

"My name is Hasim Rahman Jr. If I had to describe Jake Paul in three words, it would be: Very scam likely."

Watch Rahman Jr. discuss Paul in the clip below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Three words are all he needs 🗣'Very Scam Likely'Three words are all he needs 🗣'Very Scam Likely'Three words are all he needs 😂 https://t.co/7S1qECGQiE

Hasim Rahman Jr. labels Jake Paul a fraud

On The DAZN Boxing Show, Hasim Rahman Jr. took further aim at Jake Paul, calling him a fraud.

One of the ways the YouTube star has made his name in the combat sports world is by discussing fighter pay. While not fighting in the sport, Paul has been a massive advocate for MMA fighters to be fairly compensated, especially in the UFC.

However, 'Gold Blooded' isn't buying what Paul is selling. In his interview with DAZN, Rahman Jr. discussed his own pay for his headlining bout against the YouTube star. According to him, he's making less than what Tyron Woodley made when he fought Paul.

On The DAZN Boxing Show, Rahman Jr. stated:

"It's funny because Jake Paul was like the one to start bringing all this fighter pay stuff out, but he finally in a fight with a real boxer and you've been advocating for boxers to get more money and all this but you pay the first boxer you fight... First time you fight a boxer, you give him less than half of what you gave the MMA fighter [Tyron Woodley]... So he's really using boxing to catapult to MMA. I really feel like he's stealing from boxing."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far