Watch: Hasim Rahman Jr. gives his predictions for a potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia

Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his predictions for the potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. 'KingRy' recently fought and defeated Javier Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Following his win, Garcia called out 'Tank' for a fight before the end of the year. Davis, in response, tweeted out seemingly confirming the fight.

In a recent interview with The DAZN Boxing Show, the upcoming heavyweight prospect gave his predictions for the potential fight:

"Goodnight Ryan. I think Tank is too fast, too strong, too smart for Ryan Garcia. Ryan Garcia, I don't think that he can, he'll do good early, which a lot of Tank's opponents do good early. But I think Tank has that ultimate equalizer."

The show's host Akin 'AK' Reyes then asked Rahman Jr. if he's from the D.C area, to which Rahman Jr. replied:

"I'm from Baltimore. Me and Tank be training at the same gym when I'm home."

Reyes understood why Rahman Jr. chose 'Tank' over Garcia so easily. Gervonta Davis is also from Baltimore, and the pair are good friends and have trained together on several occasions. Hasim Rahman Jr. is currently preparing for his fight against Jake Paul on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes he knows Jake Paul's gameplan

Hasim Rahman Jr. will be fighting Jake Paul next on August 6th. 'The Problem Child' was originally set to fight Tommy Fury. However, the Brit pulled out of the fight and Rahman Jr. stepped up as a replacement. The son of former Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman wants to put an end to Paul's boxing career, which he believes is a farce.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about how he knows what 'The Problem Child's game plan is and how he looks to counter it:

"He gonna panic on fight night. Serrano, she pretty much already gave out their game plan, you know, saying that, 'Any fighter with that equalizer.' So he's counting on the right hand. He don't know a left hook from a fish hook, so he's counting on that wild overhand right, and for my left hand to be low and for him to catch me....I'm gonna show him what it means to be in there with a real killer."

The heavyweight fighter is extremely confident ahead of his fight and believes he will secure the win against Paul very easily.

