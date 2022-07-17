"End of the year" - Gervonta Davis sends a message after Ryan Garcia's call-out

Gervonta Davis has seemingly responded to Ryan Garcia's call-out after his impressive win over Javier Fortuna. 'KingRy' fought Fortuna on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles native put on a dominant performance as he knocked his opponent down three times to secure a TKO victory over the former World Champion.

Following his victory over Fortuna, Ryan Garcia wasted no time in calling out Gervonta Davis during his post-fight interview:

"I'm not going back down to 135 for nothing, but I will fight Tank next. If Tank wants that at 140. But ay, I'm gonna record all the negotiations so you guys don't make no headlines saying I'm ducking. If he want it, let's get it."

Watch the interview below:

Following the fight and Garcia's call-out, Gervonta Davis posted on Twitter saying:

"See y’all the end of the year..#TheONE"

When Davis fought Rolly Romero in his last fight, Ryan Garcia sat ringside watching the fight. After the fight, Davis was asked if he would want to fight Garcia next, and he replied saying, "Anyone can get it." Since then, the Los Angeles native has been talking about how he wants to fight 'Tank' next because it will be the biggest fight in boxing.

Take a look at the tweet by 'Tank' Davis below:

Ryan Garcia is certain he will beat Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia seems very confident in his ability to beat Gervonta Davis should he face him at the end of the year. Following his dominant win over Javier Fortuna, Chris Mannix asked the Los Angeles native why a fight against 'Tank' was so important to him. 'KingRy' responded by saying:

"Because that's gonna give me the respect I deserve and I'm never afraid. I'm tryna tell you that I have a spirit of competition in me and you're gonna see that when I fight 'Tank' and whoop his a*s."

Chris Mannix then asked Garcia what he would say to people who believe a fight between 'Tank' and himself is impossible because of the different promoters and networks. 'KingRy' replied by saying:

"Where there's a will, there's a way."

Garcia seems much sharper than in his last fight against Emmanuel Tagoe. The unbeaten boxer is now training under Joe Goossen and seems rejuvenated. Fans want to see 'KingRy' get a title shot next, and Davis is the perfect opponent for the Los Angeles native to prove himself.

