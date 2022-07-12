"Its competition blood"- Ryan Garcia freshly details views on potential clash against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia has dismissed any animosity towards Gervonta Davis ahead of a potential bout. Instead, Garcia claimed that he wants to fight Davis because he is one of the top fighters at 135 lbs and due to public demand.

'KingRy' is scheduled to face Javier Fortuna this Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There is speculation that if he emerges victorious he could challenge 'Tank' next for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship.

Garcia is coming off an impressive 12-round decision win against Emmanuel Tagoe. Despite a huge layoff from the ring, he demonstrated his phenomenal speed and power to dominate his Ghanaian opponent.

Watch the fight highlights of Garcia vs Tagoe:

Here's what Garcia said in an appearance on the BigBoyTV podcast:

"I don't think its bad blood, I think its competition blood. I know that for a fact I just want to whip his ass just because he's part of my division and that's just somebody that everybody wants me to fight. No matter where I go or where I walk, the people always mention that you know 'When you gonna fight Tank?'. Out of nowhere, I'm like a mile away...'Can I get a picture?' No, its just like 'Fight Tank!'"

Watch Garcia's full interview:

There is no love lost between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis

Although Ryan Garcia has stated that a fight with Davis would involve no bad blood, 'KingRy' famously picked Romero to defeat Tank. 'KingRy' also had a $20,000 bet with Errol Spence that Romero would beat Davis.

"I think that he's severely underestimated because the thing with Rolly, he may look funky but he knows his funky moves really good...He does have some good pop in his shots and he could knock out Tank if Tank's not careful."

However, Davis went on to defeat Romero via a sixth round stoppage. In a highly competitive contest, 'Tank' landed a devastating left hook to send 'Rolly' crashing into the ropes and rendering him unable to continue.

It remains to be seen if Garcia and Davis will ever meet in the ring. Garcia has made it no secret that he needs 'Tank' to bolster his resume and improve his reputation.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Ryan Garcia is itching for a crack at Tank Davis 🍿 "Whoever wins that fight becomes the face of boxing"Ryan Garcia is itching for a crack at Tank Davis 🍿 "Whoever wins that fight becomes the face of boxing" 👑Ryan Garcia is itching for a crack at Tank Davis 🍿 https://t.co/vErmYHkDhS

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far