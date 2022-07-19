"I'm not here to entertain him" - Hasim Rahman Jr. once again shoots down bet with Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. isn't interested in betting with Jake Paul. He stated that he's here to "beat him" and not "entertain him."

'Gold Blooded' and 'The Problem Child' are set for a showdown next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner is a short-notice outing for Rahman Jr., as he's stepping in for Tommy Fury.

'TNT' was forced out of the bout with Paul due to issues gaining entry to the United States. Despite the short notice nature of the contest, there is a lot of hype already, mostly stemming from the headliner's past as sparring partners.

To add to the excitement, the two had a contentious press conference last week to hype the pay-per-view. During the presser, Rahman Jr. and Paul got into a heated exchange about a possible bet. The YouTuber has had bets with many of his opponents.

However, the heavyweight prospect turned down all possible bets. Now on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rahman Jr. once again discussed the situation. He stated:

"You seen what happened at the press conference man, I'm not going for any of that. I'm not going for any of that, I'm not here for that. That's what he gets off on. I'm not here to entertain him, I'm here to beat him up."

Watch Hasim Rahman Jr. discuss betting below:

Is Hasim Rahman Jr. expected to defeat Jake Paul?

As of now, Hasim Rahman Jr. is a big underdog against Jake Paul for their outing next month.

While 'Gold Blooded' isn't a betting fan, many fans are. For any boxing fans looking to get action on next month's matchup, Rahman Jr. is a big underdog against Paul.

The latest odds put the heavyweight as over a 2-1 underdog against 'The Problem Child'. While many believe that Rahman Jr. is the biggest test of Paul's career to date, there's a lot going on against the 12-1 professional boxer.

The 31-year-old is stepping in on less than four weeks notice for the Showtime headliner. In addition to the short notice nature of the matchup, Rahman Jr. is coming off the first defeat of his career earlier this year. The heavyweight was knocked out by McKenzie Morrison in April.

Furthermore, while Rahman Jr. is trying to get into training, he also has to drop a lot of weight. He's never fought before heavyweight in his career, but he'll have to fight at cruiserweight on August 6.

With all those odds against him, Hasim Rahman Jr. will be fighting against more than Jake Paul next month.

