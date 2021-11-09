"He can just go into modeling" - Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury has options if he loses to 'The Problem Child'

The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had been brewing for quite some time. The two are now officially set to compete in a boxing match on December 18.

'The Problem Child' recently sat down for a chat with TMZ Sports. During the interaction, he discussed several things, including his upcoming fight and a potential clash with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

At one point, the 24-year-old was asked whether a win over Tommy, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, would put an end to the Englishman's boxing career. Paul replied:

"110 percent and he will have to change his name to Tommy Fumbles. You know, his family said they're gonna disown him and that's it for him. If he says he wants to be a world champion and he gets beat by me, then, 'See Ya, later!' But lucky for Tommy, you know, he's good looking. He can just go into modeling or go back to reality TV, no harm, no foul."

You can watch Jake Paul's full conversation with TMZ Sports below:

Tyson Fury is helping Tommy for his fight against Jake Paul

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has stepped up to help his half-brother Tommy train for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The Fury brothers took to social media to share glimpses of their first day preparing for the matchup.

However, Paul was not impressed with the footage of the 22-year-old's training. During his interview with TMZ Sports, he called 'TNT' "stiff."

"I thought he looked a little stiff and a little fat. It looks like he was coming off of eating Twinkies all day long. And it looks like he's trying to fight like his older brother all of a sudden with that bounce. That's harder to learn than you think Tommy, there. And you're giving away all your stuff right away in the first day."

Tommy Fury is 7-0 as a professional boxer. He was last in action in August when he defeated Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

