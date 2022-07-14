"He don't have a chin" - Gilberto Ramirez plans on moving up to heavyweight and defeating Anthony Joshua

Gilberto Ramirez has revealed that he plans on moving up to heavyweight in the future. Ramirez particularly wants to fight Anthony Joshua and believes 'AJ' would be one of his easiest opponents.

'Zurdo' currently campaigns at light heavyweight and is coming off an impressive fourth-round knockout against Dominic Boesel. The Mexican holds one of the most prolific records in boxing with 44 wins and 0 losses. Ramirez was recently ordered to face Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Here's what Ramirez said in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV:

"I've been in the ring with the heavyweights and I mean the punch is a punch. It will be like stronger and heavier but I think I can do it. He's my size too, Usyk [Oleksandr]. The easy one it could be Anthony Joshua. I think he don't have a chin."

Ramirez is known for being an extremely big light heavyweight. Some reports state that 'Zurdo' rehydrated 29 lbs in his last bout against Boesel and weighed 204 lbs on fight night.

Gilberto Ramirez believes Anthony Joshua will lose the rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

When asked about Anthony Joshua's upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, the Mexican backed up the Ukrainian to win via knockout.

"Usyk again yes. Probably [by knockout]."

'AJ' is scheduled to fight Usyk for a second time on August 20 in Jeddah. The Brit was dominated in the first encounter and lost a 12-round unanimous decision. Joshua was close to being stopped in the final round and was unable to significantly hurt his smaller opponent throughout the contest.

However, since receiving immense criticism regarding his first-fight tactics, Joshua has made changes to his team. 'AJ' has brought in experienced trainer Robert Garcia in an attempt to use an aggressive style against the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

It remains to be seen if Joshua can prove his critics wrong and become a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, there have been no reports that Ramirez is moving up anytime soon, so a fight with 'AJ' is very unlikely.

