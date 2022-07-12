After Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol has his next Mexican opponent lined up for WBA Light Heavyweight Title defense 

Dmitry Bivol has been officially notified by the WBA to make his next title defense against Gilberto Ramirez. The Russian shocked the world by beating the then-pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez on May 7 to retain his WBA Light-Heavyweight Title.

It was thought that Bivol would make his next defense against England's Joshua Buatsi as promoter Eddie Hearn has been pushing hard to create that matchup. However, it now looks more likely that Bivol will face Mexico's 'Zurdo' next.

The rematch against Canelo Alvarez is still expected to take place with the Mexican eager to rectify his mistakes by securing revenge over Bivol. Alvarez will, however, face Gennadiy Golovkin in his next fight before stepping into a second encounter against Bivol.

The showdown will be Ramirez's biggest fight of his 44-fight career and the clash is set to be a blockbuster. Both men are still undefeated and will seek an undisputed fight against Artur Beterbiev if they are victorious on the night.

The WBA have now officially ordered Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light-heavyweight world title vs Gilberto Ramirez next.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez - What does this mean for Joshua Buatsi?

Joshua Buatsi has made it evidently clear that he is now ready to step up the caliber of opponents that he's fighting. His two biggest targets have been Dmitry Bivol for the title shot and also Anthony Yarde for an all-British domestic clash.

It looked certain that the Englishman would finally get his title shot against the Russian, but now that the WBA has intervened, it looks highly unlikely.

A matchup against Yarde also won't happen next due to the fellow Brit looking set to make a title challenge of his own against Artur Beterbiev. Buatsi will keep his eyes on the loser of the fight as it is clear that the winner will face the winner of Bivol vs. Ramirez for undisputed status.

The priority for Buatsi should still be to remain active and put his name in the spotlight through impressive performances until he gets an opportunity for a title challenge. The London-based fighter has received criticism in recent months for his lack of activity, which is something he will look to change.

