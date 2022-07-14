"He wasn't himself" - Alen Babic claims Dillian Whyte underperformed against Tyson Fury

Alen Babic has claimed that Dillian Whyte did not perform at his best against Tyson Fury and believes his stablemate folded under pressure.

Fury and Whyte fought in April in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. 'The Gyspy King' dominated the bout from start to finish and landed a devastating right uppercut in the sixth round to end the contest.

Following his loss, many questioned Whyte's tactics in the contest. Most notably, his decision to fight in a southpaw stance in the first round. 'The Bodysnatcher' was also unable to have any success with his signature left hook. This was surprising given he has previously knocked out the likes of Dereck Chisora and Alexander Povetkin.

"It didn't go our way. I think too much pressure cooked Dillian a bit. He wasn't himself, I don't know what happened...I know the way Dillian spars, I know the way Dillian punches. He can knock you out through your close guard."

"It's a weird fight, I didn't watch it since it that environment...I feel for Dillian but on the other hand...he did the biggest fight in UK history. Bro, you're a star, you're a superstar."

Dillian Whyte believed he was knocked out illegally by Tyson Fury

After losing the biggest fight of his career, Whyte famously claimed that Tyson Fury had knocked him out in illegal fashion. The Brixton boxer expressed how 'The Gypsy King' should have been penalised for pushing him after landing the finishing blow.

"When the uppercut landed I was buzzed but when I was trying to recover my senses, he proper full-on pushed me like that. I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal. This ain't wrestling, this is boxing."

"As usual they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carry on fighting."

With 'The Bodysnatcher' set to return to the ring, it remains to be seen if he accepts his shortcomings and improves as a fighter. At the age of 35, Whyte is in the twilight stages of his career but it is possible that he could fight for a world title again.

