"I would love to box him" - Dave Allen talks potential fight with Alen Babic

Dave Allen has expressed his enthusiasm for a potential clash against Alen Babic. The Brit was last in the ring on March 19, where he secured a second-round stoppage against Milen Paunov.

The entertaining Babic fought more recently, where he was involved in a highly competitive bout against Adam Balski. The Croatian secured his 11th professional victory as he won by unanimous decision. The scorecards were announced as 95-93, 97-91, 97-91 in favor of Alen Babic.

After Babic's victory, speculation has surrounded the heavyweight, suggesting that he could fight Oscar Rivas. The Columbian has held the WBC Bridgerweight Title since October 2021.

Dave Allen recently spoke to Boxing Social about a potential matchup between himself and Babic:

"I would love to box him, I think he's great. I think he's a great character, a nice person and a very exciting boxer. I do think I'd beat him."

Allen then added:

"If I'm looking after Alen Babic, I'm not in a rush to fight Oscar Rivas. I don't think that ends very well at all for him. That's not me being negative towards him, I'd love him to beat Rivas... So, if I was looking after Babic, I'd rather box me than him. There's a long list of people who I'd rather box than Oscar Rivas."

With the Brit prioritising his coaching more than his own professional career, it may seem unlikely that promoter Eddie Hearn will match the pair up. However, Babic has only had 11 professional bouts and a clash with the experienced 'White Rhino' may prove beneficial.

Dave Allen, on the other hand, may benefit from the contest even more due to his lack of activity. The Brit retired retired from boxing but after five months, announced that he had changed his mind.

Alen Babic vs. Dave Allen

If the two heavyweights were to come to an agreement, it would set up a hugely intriguing affair. Both men share a similar style as they both favour fighting on the inside.

The Brit only stands with a two-inch height advantage and there's only a one year age difference that separates them. Allen has competed in nearly three times the amount of rounds that the Croatian has. However, Babic has a far better knockout rate.

From Babic's 11-fight career, he holds 10 knockouts to his name, giving him a knockout rate of 90.91%. Dave Allen, on the other hand, has 17 knockouts out of his 20 victories, which gives him a 62.96% knockout rate.

Furthermore, the former two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Title challenger has lost five bouts and drawn two, suffering three knockouts. Babic doesn't hold a loss to his name but is yet to face an elite level contender.

