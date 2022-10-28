 "He is from the streets bro" – Israel Adesanya warns Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya recently advised Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anderson Silva.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is all set to face the MMA legend in an eight-round professional boxing match scheduled for October 29. The bout will serve as the headliner for the Showtime pay-per-view event and will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona.

On a recent episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya weighed in on the upcoming fight between Anderson Silva and 'The Problem Child'. 'The Last Stylebender' warned Paul to be careful. Appreciating Silva's fighting prowess, Adesanya said:

"Bro [Paul] you gotta be careful... I think Logan [Paul] DMed me a while ago and he was gonna fight Silva and he kinda asked me my opinion. And I was like, 'If you take this fight, take it seriously 'cause he is no joke.' Silva is a mastermind man! When you meet him... he is a friendly guy. He's cool, he's a humble dude... But when it comes to war, he is a savage. He is from the streets bro!"

Israel Adesanya met 'The Spider' in a middleweight matchup at the main event of UFC 234 in February 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' outstruck his idol to secure a unanimous decision victory (29–28, 30–27, 30–27).

The Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter is set to face off against Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 headliner. UFC 281 will go down on November 12 at the Madison Square Garden, New York. This will be the reigning middleweight champ's sixth title defense wherein he will attempt to retain his undefeated status at 185lbs.

Robert Whittaker discusses the upcoming Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira middleweight title fight

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is all set to enter the octagon against Alex Pereira in what would be the champion's sixth title defense.

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker chimed in on a recent episode of James Lynch's MMA Pros Pick with his prediction for the upcoming title fight.

Speaking of the matchup, the middleweight gave props to Israel Adesanya, even deeming him the "best defensive striker in the game":

"That's a tricky fight to pin down [Adesanya vs. Pereira]. If I was a betting man, I'd have to go with Adesanya, you'd have to. I think he's the best defensive striker in the game, physically it just makes perfect sense for him to fight that way. But, Pereira is huge, man. He's a huge guy and they've fought before so they have some sort of understanding of each other's reach."

In their kickboxing days, Adesanya and Pereira fought twice. After claiming a unanimous decision victory in their first meeting in 2016, Pereira KO'd Adesanya in their rematch next year and remains, even today, the only man to have knocked 'The Last Stylebender' out. However, those fights were under the kickboxing ruleset.

