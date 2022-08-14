Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa latest betting odds 

After losing his unified title to George Kambosos Jr., Teofimo Lopez re-enters the squared circle today. He takes on Pedro Campa in a ten-round super lightweight bout at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be 'The Takeover's first bout in about nine months.

Lopez's opponent, the 30-year-old Mexican fighter Campa, has been fighting at 140 pounds for the majority of his career. He holds a 34-1-1 record with 23 KOs. He is 4-0-1 in his last five fights.

Lopez is 4-1 in his last five fights, which also included a statement unanimous decision victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

As expected, the 25-year-old is a heavy favorite entering into the matchup. The current betting odds pit him as a heavy -3300 favorite, while Campa is a +1100 underdog going into the fight.

One needs to bet $3300 to make $100 on Lopez, while one can make $1100 if they bet $100 on Campa to win. The odds have continued to tip towards Teofimo Lopez as on August 10, he was only a -2500 favourite. Moreover, the odds for Lopez to win via knockout are at an impressive -350.

Teofimo Lopez heavy favourite against Pedro Campa

While Lopez was a heavy favorite in his last outing against George Kambosos Jr., the decision didn’t go in his favor. Since then, Lopez has been trying to get back to winning ways and is extremely motivated to make a comeback.

However, given the gritty Mexican’s track record and durability, he could prove to be a difficult test for ‘The Takeover.’

Watch the full final press conference of the upcoming clash:

Lopez stated during Thursday's press conference:

"At the end of the day, this isn't my first rodeo. I'm 21 years in the game- blood, sweat and tears. Do your research and see it, five-time world champion and we are just here to go and dominate and do what we always do, which is to entertain." [sic]

Lopez also posted on his Twitter handle in the buildup to the bout:

It's interesting to note that in his last fight against George Kambosos Jr., which saw Teofimo lose his throne as the undisputed lightweight champion, he was reportedly battling a serious lung ailment in the buildup to the fight. Now that Lopez has made a full recovery, he could be challenging for all the marbles in the near future.

