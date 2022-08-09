How did Abdu Rozik become the WBC boxing ambassador?

Abdu Rozik, a singer from Tajikistan, became famous in 2021 when he was supposed to fight internet phenom Hasbulla. The two became international stars due to their small stature, standing at around 3'3". So how did Rozik become a WBC ambassador?

It came following a rivalry with Hasbulla, and since then, the two have become fixtures in the boxing and MMA world. Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, met him when he traveled to Dubai. He has described meeting Abdu Rozik as one of the highlights of his visit.

Sulaiman stated:

"The WBC had a world champion belt made to Abdu's size, which was presented to him during a meal where we met. Talking with him left me with a significant impression and a deeper understanding of his situation."

Sulaiman added:

"He is already a WBC Peace Ambassador and along with his manager, Jazmine, will work on a comprehensive plan with WBC Cares and Jill Diamond."

Abdu Rozik to star in Bollywood film

Abdu Rozik will be entering Bollywood after earning the IIFA 2022 award. He's playing a role in Bhaijaan and will be filling the shoes of a gangster that will take on Salman Khan's character.

Rozik stated:

"I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced."

Salman Khan is a huge star in the Bollywood world and Rozik is set to play a leading role alongside him in the film that is set to be released in December.

Rozik stated that he was initially nervous to meet Salman Khan since he grew up watching his movies, but was pleasantly surprised by how warm and inviting the superstar was.

Rozik revealed how he earned the role:

"I met him [Khan] at IIFA and bonded well with him. That's how we started talking and he offered me the film. I am playing a gangster in the movie."

Rozik posted this photo to his Instagram:

