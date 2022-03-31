"I'll punt you both like a pair of footballs" - Henry Cejudo hilariously asks Dana White to book a handicap match against Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla

Henry Cejudo has responded to Abdu Rozik's recent callout with a hilarious warning. But it appears that the Tajik singer isn't the one who is on Cejudo's radar, 'Triple C' has also put Hasbulla Magomedov on notice.

Taking to social media, the former two-division champion threatened to handle both Rozik and Hasbulla at the same time, like a pair of footballs. Here's what Cejudo wrote:

"Abdu Rozik, I'M COMING FOR YOU! You think you're so tough calling me out halfway across the globe. How about this: I'll take on you and your homie Hasbulla IN A HANDICAP MATCH! I'll punt you both like a pair of footballs!!! Book it Dana White."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



You think you're so tough calling me out halfway across the globe.



How about this: I'll take on you and your homie Hasbulla IN A HANDICAP MATCH! I'll punt you both like a pair of footballs!!! Book it



: youtu.be/YUKJR7nSoPU Abdu Rozik, I'M COMING FOR YOU!You think you're so tough calling me out halfway across the globe.How about this: I'll take on you and your homie Hasbulla IN A HANDICAP MATCH! I'll punt you both like a pair of footballs!!!Book it @danawhite Abdu Rozik, I'M COMING FOR YOU!You think you're so tough calling me out halfway across the globe. How about this: I'll take on you and your homie Hasbulla IN A HANDICAP MATCH! I'll punt you both like a pair of footballs!!! 🏈 Book it @danawhite 👑👓: youtu.be/YUKJR7nSoPU https://t.co/4y9cbgplbJ

It all started after Abdu Rozik sat down for an interview with The Schmo during his London visit and called out Cejudo for a fight. Since last year, the former Olympic gold medalist has also been involved in a hilarious back and forth with 'Mini Khabib', who also showed interest in throwing hands with 'Triple C'.

Cejudo has been a target of both callouts due to his smaller height.

Henry Cejudo willing to fight Conor McGregor at lightweight

While Cejudo seems ready for move down for a fight against Rozik and Hasbulla, he is also open to the idea of bulking up for a lightweight clash against the returning Conor McGregor. However, 'Triple C' has a condition.

During a recent episode of The Triple C and the Schmo show, Cejudo stated that he would be willing to take on 'The Notorious' if he fights sober. Here's what the 35-year-old said:

"I will literally go up to 155lb to fight you if you are willing to be sober for the fight. What's up? I don't know man, we test his blow. Whatever that is but I will literally go to 155 if Conor McGregor passes sobriety."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss a potential fight against Conor McGregor below:

Henry Cejudo was last seen in action against Dominick Cruz where he defended his bantamweight crown at UFC 249. The retired UFC star finished off Cruz via second-round TKO to retain the belt. Following the win, 'Triple C' announced his retirement as a competitor.

Edited by wkhuff20