How does Andrew Tate make his money? 

Andrew Tate has become popular on social media in the last few months as clips and posts of him from podcasts and interviews have gone viral. Tate claims to be the first trillionaire in the world, so people are wondering how he makes his money? Despite his claims, Tate's networth is only around $250 million, so lets dive into his income sources.

Andrew Tate started out as a kickboxer. He is a former ISKA world champion, but left the world of combat sports because it did not pay enough and made the venture into business. He claimed the largest check he ever cashed from fighting was about $100,000.

Since leaving the ring, Tate has started multiple businesses, including his YouTube page, webcam ring, and Hustlers University course.

On his YouTube account, he uploads videos that detail his life, which is reported to earn him between $10,00-80,000 a month.

Tate and his brother Tristan's webcam business uses women to sell "sob stories" to men who are then willing to empty their wallets. It is reported that they make millions from what they have admitted is a "total scam." Their business is stated to have 75 models who take calls from fans who pay $4 a minute, where they can also pay additional tips and get private shows.

Tate's Hustlers University course is where he earns the bulk of his income, but the course itself is a Ponzi scheme. Fans sign up and pay a $49 monthly membership to learn from Tate about how to be an alpha and make money. They are given their own affiliate sign-up link, which they are then encouraged to share with their friends. If they manage to get someone to join through their personalized link, they get 50% of the sign up fee.

As of July, the course had about 80,000 students, and Andrew Tate reportedly shares $4 million a month between him and the other teachers on the program. He has also claimed the university is worth more than $300 million.

Logan Paul wants to fight Andrew Tate

On a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake and Logan Paul discussed Andrew Tate and his fans.

Despite the recent back-and-forth between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate on social media and Tate claiming negotiations were occurring between the teams, it does not seem like a fight between the two is getting scheduled.

Logan Paul then asked his brother:

"Jake, I know he's been talking sh*t about you, bro, but with your blessin can I beat the sh*t out of Andrew f*cking Tate?"

The younger Paul brother gave him the green light, though he was doubtful Tate would want to step into the ring with either of them.

Jake Paul stated:

"It's too big of a risk for him because he's an alpha male, that's his thing. When he loses, his whole schtick goes out the window."

Watch the IMPAULSIVE episode here:

Edited by Allan Mathew