"Hard work and dedication and a great team!" - Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s manager on what it took to build Mayweather's billion-dollar fortune

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is well known for his outlandish wealth and extraordinarily expensive habits. He has earned the nickname 'Money' not only by spending lavishly but also by making big paychecks throughout his career.

Mayweather finds himself on the list of the top 25 highest-paid athletes of all time. Coming in at number six, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has earned an astounding $1.2 billion.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s manager Leonard Ellerbe reacted to the same over Twitter and revealed what it took to build Mayweather's billion-dollar fortune.

"Hard work and dedication and a great team!!" said Leonard

Leonard Ellerbe has been serving as the manager for Floyd Mayweather Jr. since the early days of his career. He has played a vital role in making Mayweather the money-making machine he is today. Moreover, Leonard has been key in implementing an unparalleled business model for the undefeated boxer.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s transition nickname from 'Pretty boy' to 'Money' proved to be the beginning of something unmatched. Mayweather's fight against Canelo Alvarez in 2013 earned him a whopping $75 million and made him more than just a name in the sport.

Since then, 'Money' has generated billions in revenue as well from his fights. Although Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s boxing talent has helped him reach where he is today, his business-minded approach to the fight game has been a vital element.

Which fight earned Floyd Mayweather Jr. the most money?

It is hard to believe that Floyd Mayweather Jr. earned more than $600 million from his three highest revenue-generating fights. His bouts against Canelo Alvarez (2013), Manny Pacquiao (2015) and Conor McGregor (2017) have helped him with almost half of his fortune.

Amongst these, Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor bagged him roughly $300 million without taxes. However, Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s fight against Manny Pacquiao earned the most revenue, $400 million in total. It's safe to say that Floyd Mayweather Jr. certainly deserves to hold the nickname 'Money'.

