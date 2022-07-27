How long did Teddy Atlas train Mike Tyson? 

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas trained Mike Tyson from the age of 12-15, which was three years before his pro-boxing debut. The duo won two junior Olympic gold medals as well.

While 'Iron Mike' was certainly in the right hands from a very young age, his relationship with Teddy Atlas ended on a rather sour note. The two parted ways when Tyson was just 15 years old after Atlas held him at gunpoint.

It was reported that Mike Tyson was becoming extremely reckless and was threatening students at school all the time. Moreover, he apparently made inappropriate approaches towards the boxing coach extraordinaire's 11-year-old niece.

Watch Teddy Atlas talk about the incident below:

Teddy Atlas decided to do something about it and held him at gunpoint in an attempt to make Tyson understand the consequences of his actions. However, it seems like doing just this didn't have an adverse effect on 'Iron Mike', who just proceeded to smirk at that point.

Their relationship ended shortly after as Teddy Atlas decided not to train Mike Tyson anymore.

As mentioned earlier, 'Iron Mike' made his pro-boxing debut three years later. He proceeded to become one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the sport.

Is Mike Tyson returning to the boxing ring?

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in boxing. 'Iron Mike' was last seen inside the squared circle in 2020 in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return but nothing has come of it.

However, it looks like we might see Tyson make a return soon. His trainer Rafael Cordeiro recently dropped a video of 'Iron Mike' training.

Watch Tyson spar his trainer Rafael Cordeiro below:

Mike Tyson sparring with his trainer at age 56…

[📽️ Rafael Cordeiro]



Tyson certainly looked impressive, especially for someone who's 56 years old. The video certainly started speculations of his return again.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether or not 'Iron Mike' will make his return to the boxing ring anytime soon.

