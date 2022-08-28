Mike Tyson mugshot: How many times did 'Iron' Mike get arrested?

Mike Tyson grew up in the poor neighborhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn. He had a grim childhood, involving dozens of arrests.

Before doing time in prison for rape in 1992, Tyson claimed that he’d already been arrested 40 times by the time he was 12 years old.

'Iron' Mike said on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2020:

“I didn’t want to let my mother down. My mother really did a lot. Always going to police stations to get my a** out. She would beat my a** so bad, in front of the police. I’ve been arrested 40 times before I was 12. My mother was so humble and proud and I was arrogant.”

Tyson claimed that he got into jail for commiting various crimes like burglaries, pick-pocketing and chain-snatching.

Mike Tyson on the IMPAULSIVE podcast:

The young Tyson eventually landed in New York's infamous juvenile prison "Tryon School for Boys." In his memoir "An Undisputed Truth," Tyson said that it changed the course of his life. At Tryon, 'Kid Dynamite' met counselor Bobby Stewart, who trained Tyson and helped him develop a love for boxing.

The counselor later introduced Tyson to Cus D’Amato, the legendary trainer who shaped 'Iron' into a world-champion.

In 1992, Mike Tyson was convicted and sentenced to 6 years in prison. He was accused of raping 18-year-old Miss Black America contestant Desiree Washington in Marion County, Indiana. He vehemently denied the accusations, saying that his time with Washington was consensual.

He was ultimately released after three years for good behavior, although he was on probation for four years following his release, according to The New York Times.

Mike Tyson’s favorite arrest

Out of all his arrests, one stood out for Mike Tyson, and this involved a Ferrari.

In The Diego Show, Tyson said his “favorite arrest” was when he was driving a Ferrari and did not know how to properly handle the vehicle. He said the car was idling, and he accidentally sent it through glass. He said:

“The car went through the glass window and I had to get arrested because of property [damage]…It was pretty good, yeah.”

Watch 'Iron Mike' discuss his favorite arrest of all time:

theScore @theScore VIDEO: Mike Tyson's favorite arrest involves Ferrari plowing through glass window. thesco.re/1U2Q4OP VIDEO: Mike Tyson's favorite arrest involves Ferrari plowing through glass window. thesco.re/1U2Q4OP https://t.co/fBmY1R5ARk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal