How did Mike Tyson lose his daughter?

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has lived quite an interesting life. While 'Iron Mike' was immensely successful inside the boxing ring, his personal life has always been filled with tragedies. For starters, Tyson lost his mother at a very young age and went sent to prison for sexual assault, to name a few.

However, the biggest tragedy of his personal life has been the loss of his daughter, Exodus Tyson. Exodus Tyson passed away on May 26, 2009, in a horrible treadmill accident. She was found by her older brother with a cable tangled around her neck. Upon being alerted, she was taken to the hospital and immediately put on life support. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Unfortunately for Mike Tyson, he wasn't at his home in Phoenix, Arizona, when this happened. 'Iron Mike' was in Las Vegas but flew back to Phoenix upon being made aware of the situation.

It was later revealed by spokesperson Sgt. Andy Hill of the Phoenix Police Department that Exodus Tyson was not running on the treadmill. In fact, the machine wasn't even turned on. She was caught up in the cords and wasn't able to get herself out of it. The police officer said:

"We believe the child was on the treadmill but it was not running at the time. She might have been playing like it was. Somehow she was playing on this treadmill, and there's a cord that hangs under the console, it's kind of a loop. Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it. There's nothing in the investigation that revealed anything suspicious."

Mike Tyson did cocaine to cope with the loss of his daughter

As one would imagine, the loss of his daughter left Mike Tyson distraught. Moreover, it eventually led him to drug abuse as well. During an interview with Real Sports back in 2013, Tyson was visibly moved by emotions while discussing the loss of his daughter.

Upon being asked about the aftermath of his daughter's death, Tyson said:

“I did some cocaine for a week. I had to get high, I had to pick, I had to get high… You have to go, you understand, right?

Watch Tyson's full appearance on Real Sports below:

