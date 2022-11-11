What did Mike Tyson go to prison for?

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has had quite the life. He has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. 'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweights to ever step inside the boxing ring. On the flipside, Tyson was also a very controversial figure and has even spent time in prison.

Tyson went to prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old back in 1992. Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant, accused 'Iron Mike' of rape.

She claimed that he sexually assaulted her in July 1991 after she accompanied him back to his room following the rehearsal of a beauty contest. Washington told police and later testified in court as well that 'Iron Mike' laughed about it as she wept.

says going to jail was one of the best things to happen to him “Mike Tyson would’ve died. I was living a disgusting life.” @MikeTyson says going to jail was one of the best things to happen to him “Mike Tyson would’ve died. I was living a disgusting life.” @MikeTyson says going to jail was one of the best things to happen to him https://t.co/YryLVaPzCh

It is worth noting, however, that Mike Tyson claimed that anything that happened between the two was consensual. He was convicted of the charges in March 1992. His sentence was originally a decade long, however, it was reduced to six years with four years of probation. Tyson eventually got out after spending just three years in prison.

Mike Tyson revisits the time he was attacked by pet lion

The former heavyweight champion is known for his love of animals. Throughout his life, Mike Tyson has openly spoken about his love for birds and big cats, such as lions and tigers. And for the most part, 'Iron Mike' seems like a good pet owner.

Despite that, Tyson was bitten by a former lion of his. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former heavyweight champion opened up on the incident.

Tyson revealed that he was giving his pet mountain lion a tetanus shot, which incited the big cat to bite him. While talking about how he had to get six-seven stitches, 'Iron Mike' said:

"Mountain lions... so beautiful. You've never seen their face. They have a green face. Incredible beauty... As they get older they don't like the habitat they possess, so sometimes people give them to me. I'm really good with cats. I was giving one a tetanus shot and they bit me. I was scared, he was scared. Six, seven stitches and it was over."

