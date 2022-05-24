How to pre-order Tyson Fury's new book 'Gloves Off'?

Tyson Fury is releasing his third book on November 10th, titled 'Gloves Off'.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte last month at Wembley Stadium. The bout was one of the biggest in British boxing history, as over 94,000 roaring fans were in attendance for the brutal stoppage win.

In addition to being the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion, Fury is a noted author. To date, he's released two books. His first, released in 2019 titled 'Behind the Mask', was about his comeback to boxing. He released a self-help book called 'The Furious Method' the following year.

The 33-year-old is now set to release his third book. Titled 'Gloves Off', it is currently scheduled for release in November. Fans will be able to pre-order the book in a couple of different ways before it is officially released later this year.

Fans can order the hardback edition of the book from WaterStones and WhSmith. Furthermore, all books from the aforementioned sites will be signed by the heavyweight champion. If fans just want the book itself, they can get a physical copy or ebook from Amazon.

Lastly, if fans don't want to read the actual book, they can listen to it instead. It will be available on Audible for purchase as well. The audiobook will also come with additional interviews with Fury as well.

Tyson Fury discusses what will be in his newest book

Tyson Fury recently revealed on Instagram what his newest book will be about.

'The Gypsy King' has already detailed a fair bit of his life story through his first two releases. His comeback from depression and substance abuse to becoming heavyweight champion is one of the greatest stories in boxing history already.

However, for his third book, Fury plans to touch on more of his personal life. Discussing his upcoming book release in an Instagram post, the heavyweight champion wrote:

"In Gloves Off, I’ve looked back on my whole life and career to examine what’s really defined me: my Travelling upbringing, my fighting family (not least my dad John, brothers Shane, John Jr and Tommy), my beloved wife Paris, mother to our 6 beautiful children, friends, my rivalries, my amazing boxing support team, my friends (you know who you are), my fights and the pitfalls and challenges along the way."

Edited by C. Naik