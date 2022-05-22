Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore - How to watch it live? 

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to action tonight against Don Moore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

'Money' has been out of the ring since his June 2021 draw with Logan Paul. This bout will be his third exhibition match since his retirement from professional boxing. His last professional fight being a knockout win over Conor McGregor in August 2017.

While Mayweather is used to the spotlight, this will be the biggest fight of Don Moore's career. 'Dangerous' currently holds an undefeated professional record, sitting at 18-0-1. Moore also has history with the former champion, as they used to train together earlier in their careers.

The rest of the card features other notable names in combat sports. The co-main event features former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva returning to the boxing ring to take on MMA fighter Bruno Machado. 'The Spider' is 2-0 in boxing since being released from the UFC in November 2020.

Also slated for the event is a contest involving former light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack. He takes on Hany Atiyo at cruiserweight in a pivotal matchup. A women's super featherweight matchup between Delphine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled is also on the card.

See details on how to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore card below:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore is on pay-per-view

The full fight card for Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore will be broadcast on pay-per-view.

Mayweather vs. Moore, also dubbed 'The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai', is set to be broadcast in over 25 countries. The card can be accessed via television, mobile phones, computers, or tablets. The event is being broadcast on pay-per-view by the service Frontrow, and fans can purchase the show on their website.

The card itself is quite cheaper than a standard boxing show, as it is being sold for $19.99. The standard boxing pay-per-view can be as much as four times costlier than the Mayweather/Moore card. So, fans are going to be saving a lot on fight night.

The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 5:30 PM EST in the United States. For details on timings outside of America, click here. However, the main event timing is subject to change based on how the undercard fights are.

