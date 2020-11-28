How to watch Mike Tyson fight on firestick

Two fighters who are beheld among the greatest in combat sports history are set to return to the boxing ring on November 28th, 2020.

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson is set to fight former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing matchup.

The bout will serve as the main event of the evening, with several other fights also set to be featured on the card. The fights will be contested at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on November 28th.

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight card is as follows –

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. -- WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan -- light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Preliminary Card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright -- lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez -- featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones -- heavyweights

Fans can watch the much-awaited return of professional boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on their digital devices. Although the bout isn’t a professional boxing match, per se, the exhibition matchup tag has done little to diminish the excitement of fans worldwide.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Both athletes have indicated that they intend to give their best in the fight, even though it’s an exhibition matchup and not a professional fight.

📋 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr reported rules:



• 8x 2 mins rounds

• 12oz gloves

• No head-guards

• No knockouts

• Fight stopped if there's a cut

• No official judges or winner

• WBC have ex-fighters judging



The fight is £19.95 to watch.



(via @MichaelBensonn) pic.twitter.com/1bsI4xkYSF — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 25, 2020

Very true. I can hear Cus say this.

It’s rarely our physical capabilities that halt us moving forward.

It’s our mental fortitude!

Excited for this match, and for Mike and Roy to be ignited by competition again!

Good luck and God bless to both men. The world will be watching ❤️ https://t.co/jpt3GfiRHt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2020

How to watch Mike Tyson fight on Firestick

Fans have been clamoring to stay updated on the different ways in which they can access and watch the fight live. On that note, Firestick is one of the best ways to watch the fight.

One ought to note that although Firestick provides outstanding service when it comes to streaming movies, TV shows, etc, PPV events are a bit more challenging to access directly.

Therefore, downloading the FITE app in order to watch combat sports events live through Firestick is considered to be one of the best ways to watch live fights on the streaming device.

FITE helps fans watch a myriad of combat sports events, including boxing, MMA, and wrestling, to name a few.

All you have to do is use Firestick, access the ‘search’ menu on the home screen, search for the FITE app, and then download FITE to your device.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the FITE app, you can click on ‘buy now’ and purchase the fight for the price of $49.99. Besides, you ought to create an account, if you don’t already have one.

On the other hand, apps like DAZN, ESPN+, etc, will mainly provide highlights of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight.

FITE is the best option for one to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight in its entirety.

