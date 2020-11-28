How much does the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight cost? 

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is finally here. Boxing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson will put on his gloves once more for a bout against former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. on November 28th, in Los Angeles, California.
Their fight will have eight two-minutes rounds and the California Athletic Commission bill it as a 'sparring' session. On the preliminary card, provocative YouTuber Jake Paul will box former NBA star, Nate Robinson. The event is being backed by Tyson's new entrepreneurial venture 'Legends Only League,' with which he hopes to help retired professional athletes display their skills again.
Both previously-retired pugilists are in their fifties, so the rules for the bout have been significantly redesigned to accommodate men of their age and condition. The reported rules have had mixed reactions on social media, but mostly sparking banter among fans who were expecting to see more action.
Where can I watch the Mike Tyson fight and how much will it cost?
The event will be transmitted almost globally, and it can be watched on most major PPV TV channels in the US and Canada at the cost of $49.99.
In the UK, the fight will be broadcasted on BT Sports for a price of £19.95, with the first hour of the event completely free for all BT Sports subscribers.
In India, you can stream the fight on BookMyShow by purchasing a ticket for ₹129. After the acquisition, you will receive a notification from BMS, which can be applied to stream the live event.
Additional streaming options will be available globally, and the website Tyson on Thriller working as the central hub for the fight. Fite will also have the right to offer the bout for $19.99.
Who else will be fighting on Mike Tyson's comeback?
The duel will happen on Thanksgiving weekend, November 28th. The preliminary card is set to start at 5 p.m. US Eastern Time and the main event is expected to take place around three hours later. Tyson vs. Jones will take place around 11 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST).
Besides the dispute between the two former professional boxers and the YouTube and NBA celebrities, Tyson vs. Jones offers five other fights. You can check them out here:
Main card
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. -- WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)
Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)
Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan -- light heavyweights (8 rounds)
Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)
Preliminary card
Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright -- lightweights
Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez -- featherweights
Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones -- heavyweights
What's in for the winner?
Independently of the winner, both boxers will have their hands raised after the bell rings at the end of the eighth round. Besides an undisclosed money prize, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will also get a belt each.
Mike Tyson record
Name: Mike Tyson
Nationality: American
Born: June 30th, 1966
Height: 5-10
Reach: 71 inches
Total fights: 58
Record: 50-6-2 with 44 knockouts
Roy Jones Jr. record
Name: Roy Jones Jr.
Nationality: American
Born: January 16th, 1969
Height: 5-11
Reach: 74 inches
Total fights: 75
Record: 66-9 with 47 knockoutsPublished 28 Nov 2020, 01:54 IST